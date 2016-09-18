Letter: A case against Trump | PostIndependent.com

How could anyone vote for Trump? I’d like to share my thoughts on why, with some context.

I’m from a small, segregated town, one of two kids in a low-income family. Dad was extremely racist and bigoted. Mom didn’t dare challenge those views.

I became aware of prejudice in grade school, when Mack came home with me after school to play. I thought we were friends until Dad arrived. Hurling racial epithets, accusing Mack of being a thief, he literally ran him off. I thus learned a person of color was inferior and not to be trusted. That defining event awakened me to the racial overtones coursing through family discussions and around others — about African-Americans, migrant workers, Jews, Asians, the rich, even Catholics. I became assimilated into prejudice and hatred.

I escaped to college, met people from all walks of life, and realized I had a choice to embrace or reject hatred. I strived for the latter, but I needed help, sometimes asking someone to “stop talking that way,” or quietly dissociating with others who did.

Prejudice taught at an early age is not easy to overcome. Perhaps it’s similar to recovering from an addiction. It weakens us, perhaps because the thin line separating prejudice and acceptance is easy to cross.

So when asked to vote for a man who marginalizes women, is racist toward humans of color and who denigrates an entire religion, I realized for me this election is about the candidate’s heart and soul, and by extension the American society, because it influences the outcome of every single issue facing us. The prospect of the most powerful person on earth openly judging anyone by their color, religion or sex, and in doing so defining us as a nation, is not OK.

When I see a pro-Trump message, I perceive the writer to be complicit in perpetuating intolerance, because the truth is they either condone his hateful words, choose to ignore them, or agree with them.

I reject any candidate who speaks so ignorantly, because they are in fact teaching future generations intolerance is acceptable.

Stan Orr

Glenwood Springs