 Letter: A point to ponder | PostIndependent.com

Back to: Opinion

Letter: A point to ponder

The women’s march was touted as a march for the rights of all women. However, once Planned Parenthood added its support, women’s groups that were pro-life were removed from the website.

Also, those women who did manage to get in the parade were hit, spat upon and had their signs destroyed. Apparently “all women” does not include women who are against abortion.

John Troka
Rifle