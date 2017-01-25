Letter: Accident info sought | PostIndependent.com

If you happened to witness or have any information about an accident on Colorado 82 at the intersection of Original Road and Valley Road, Basalt, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, please contact Police Officer Thomas Smith at the Basalt Police Department: 970-927-4316.

The accident involved a white Toyota 4-Runner SUV heading toward Glenwood Springs running a red light at the intersection and hitting a charcoal grey Honda CR-V coming off of Original Road.

Nancy K. Bosshard

Basalt