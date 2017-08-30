Letter: All in it together

Regarding Randy Essex's 8/28/17 piece titled "Denying something doesn't make it untrue":

If you don't care about passing on a sustainable economy or a healthy and vibrant environment to the next generation, then the denial of human-caused global climate change isn't so bad until you find yourself paying for it through increased homeowners insurance and federal mitigation efforts.

Real science says that we will experience and pay for more floods and droughts. Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together and we will all pay more and increasingly more to mitigate what Pope Francis has called the greatest moral issue of the day.

Remember that Darwin said that the future doesn't belong to the strongest or the most intelligent. No, the future belongs to those who are most capable of change.

Tom Mooney

Aspen