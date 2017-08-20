Letter: Alternative approach

A 98-year-old 10th Mountain 'Hail Vail' vet rode his three-wheel bike off the hill up Prince Creek, 3 miles into town and stopped by.

He is invested in the future of the country and wanted to discuss a thought with us.

He wanted to know, what if America said to Kim Jong-un that, the U.S. has their back, same as South Korea.

What if we offered them food and protection or at least admitted nuclear parity with our country?

We have called them evil, as G.W. Bush/Cheney described them, shortly after 9/11/2001.

Imagine how that would change the conversation.

To admit that one nuke is exactly the same as 100 nukes.

John Tripp

Carbondale