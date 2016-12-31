Letter: America is about humanity | PostIndependent.com

We wish the best for our overly familiar, departing commander in chief, who never quite grasped the power and demeanor of the office, and we look to the future.

Native Americans understand that humankind is the intermediary between worlds. Christians give humankind triumph over the world. Islam looks for harmony in the world.

We await the day that deserving people of all origins will understand and enhance America’s mission (aside from being women or black, but red, brown, yellow, LBGT or whatever origin). America is about humanity, not race or national origin. We wish freedom and creativity for all future presidents. Their success or failing is ours.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction