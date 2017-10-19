Letter: Antithesis of life

I understand how the PI might want to share a story of a well-known local from Carbondale. But what really made me sick is that this story actually (unintentionally) promoted "acceptable suicide." Life is full of challenges, happiness, sorrow and well … life. Your dual front-page splashes regarding a vibrant young man deciding to take his own life — and then on top of that — further enhancing "acceptability" by quoting his parents as saying "we sorrowfully respect his decision," is the antithesis of life itself.

I wonder how many people — after reading the story— are thinking, "Hey … I have an 'unbearable loss' (or fill in one of life's curve balls), maybe I should take my life just like that Carbondale guy …"

As Forrest Gump quoted multiple times, "Life is like a box of chocolates … you never know what you're gonna get." Challenges abound. Like the many dangerous peaks and mountains conquered by this young man, facing the death of a loved one is just another challenge, and in no way, shape or form an excuse — or acceptable reason — to take one's own life no matter how much it hurts.

So to all you vibrant, depressed, questioning or sad people out there — or to all people for that matter — life can smack you in the face. But no matter how much it might sting when it does, just keep on picking your way through the chocolate box. Because you never know … your next piece just might be beyond your wildest dreams.

