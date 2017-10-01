Letter: Bad bus choice

My Garfield County commissioners are being foolish.

RFTA is offering an extended route to Parachute for a pittance. Thank you, RFTA. You have once again chosen public service over personal profit. The $722,000 offered to cover most of Garfield County every half hour, can be compared to the $1.2 million that Carbondale pays for a BRT on the edge of town and a half-hour, 1-mile shuttle to the pool and back.

How long did Mike Samson try to get a separate, county bus service to Parachute? He discovered that the expertise and infrastructure was prohibitive, and now he learns he can have it for nothing and Mike chokes. John Martin, who has championed trails and personal responsibility, would deprive thousands of a better way to get to work. Tom already has free bus service to his part of the county, thanks to Pitkin County, Aspen, Snowmass, Eagle County, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood and especially New Castle. Why would he want to pull his own weight?

The rub is that if Garfield County, Silt, Rifle and Parachute joined RFTA, not only would we need to find a bigger meeting place in a re-centered location but we could start thinking about connecting the 12 miles through the canyon, east to ECO and Summit Transit and a true regional bus service. Plus the fear of those people over there would dissipate at the roundtable.

A penny for your thoughts. Better yet, a penny for your participation.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale