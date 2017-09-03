Letter: Bad detour behavior

Leaving town Tuesday the 29th about 6:30 p.m., a Wal-Mart truck pulled into the intersection at 27th and Grand Avenue as the light was turning red. Behind the Wal-Mart truck were three RFTA buses loaded with people trying to get home. He blocked the intersection for the entire cycle.

Another thought: Why not block Eighth Street to cars between Cooper and Grand? Then let the lights cycle on Grand only if a pedestrian presses the button to cross the street. That will help the traffic flow quicker and also will help cut down on the Blake Street line jumpers.

Gary Pax

Carbondale