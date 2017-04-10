Letter: Beeing kind | PostIndependent.com

Spring has come even earlier and seems to be sticking around regardless of what I want, which means that honey bees could be swarming even sooner than usual. Swarming, despite what the horror movies will show you, is when honey bees are at their calmest and is the process of propagation for their species.

If you spot a swarm in a bush or tree, leave them be, they'll go on their way soon enough. If it's a problem, call a local beekeeper or pest control service (they will not kill them) or call me at 970-379-4581 to remove them to a better location. Additionally, if they have decided that your house is a great place to live, call your favorite beekeeper or contact me at mark@beespeak.com. I'll give them a better place to live.

Mark Burrows

Carbondale