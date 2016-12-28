Letter: Big Daddy’s closing | PostIndependent.com

It is with great sadness that we say Big Daddy’s Sports Bar will be closing its doors Jan. 2.

Big Daddy’s Sports Bar opened May 10, 2012, and over these last four and a half years, we have had the incredible opportunity to have served our community, tourists, friends and family. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over these years, because there were so many people that were instrumental to our success.

There are a few reasons for our closure, but the main one is due to our family. Our children don’t really know much other than this restaurant. The seven-day work weeks have taken a toll on not only us but our family.

It truly has been an honor and privilege to be part of Glenwood Springs community. We also would like to thank our wonderful staff we have had over the last few years. We will miss you all and wish them the best. Please stop in so we can give our goodbyes to those we have served.

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched as surely they will be, by better angels of our nature.” — Abraham Lincoln

Laura Warren and Butch Lontine

Owners of Big Daddy’s Sports Bar