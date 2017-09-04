Letter: Biking to Riverview

My family and I were so excited to tour the new Riverview school and meet all the teachers. Bravo to the district for a great success with design.

Having said that, shame on both the school district and especially the county/commissioners for completely failing to have a plan in place for kids to walk or ride their bikes to school. We want a greener environment and healthier kids but drop the ball on the tradition of kids riding their bikes to school.

Heaven forbid kids in the area neighborhoods decide to ride to school anyway. Welcome to healthy lawsuits if even a single child is injured. Because you failed to plan? I understand there is a plan in place and HEYL Construction just needs the go ahead. School starts [today]. Let's make this a top priority.

Gregg McCorkle

Glenwood Springs