Letter: Breath of fresh air

I have recently had the pleasure of changing my employment to the beautiful town of Carbondale. What a breath of fresh air.

I have had the pleasure of not only meeting and becoming friends with the locals, but also getting to know the Carbondale Police Department. What great people! I feel so grateful to have officers in this town who truly look out for their citizens. They go above and beyond to make sure all is well in beautiful Bonedale.

With all the conflict going on in the world and in our own communities, departments around the world should take notes and conduct themselves more like the Carbondale Police Department. Truly people who care about their community and their people. Special thanks to Officer Randy, Officer Scott, Officer Kelly, Officer Tade, Officer Vladimir — and especially to Chief Gene Schilling, who encourages these great people to continue being great.

To any officers I missed, I truly apologize and look forward to meeting you. You guys make this town even more beautiful and comfortable than it already is.

Erin Williams

New Castle