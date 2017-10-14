Letter: Bridge name

You didn't offer the proper alternative option to name the new Glenwood bridge, the $126 million farce* and waste of taxpayer money.

* Not to mention the millions upon millions of money and time squandered, lost to the area's population due to the business and life interruptions.

How about: Best Bottleneck Blunder & Botched & Bungled Boondoggle of the 21st Century?

Meter Blaul

Rifle