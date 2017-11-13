Letter: Bridge thanks

While I know that our new bridge could never have been built without the financial contribution by CDOT, that was only the beginning first step.

I live and work downtown and had the opportunity to pass by the work being done on the bridge almost daily by all of those involved in their particular area of expertise. This included the workers amazingly excavating and lifting so expertly using all of the heavy machinery at their disposal, every bricklayer and concrete finisher, those using all the hand tools and equipment to make everything fit and work the way it was intended to do, and every other worker who played any part in helping to build this bridge.

They have my ongoing thank-yous and admiration for their hard work during these past months. Thanks also to Chief Terry Wilson and every officer and traffic controller, who made sure we all crossed safely and traffic moved along as quickly as possible every day, doing all of this with a sense of humor and a smile on their faces. Although the project is not yet complete, we all are getting to enjoy the fruits of their labors now and will for many years to come.

Sheila R. Markowitz

Glenwood Springs