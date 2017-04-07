Letter: Bridge’s student impact | PostIndependent.com

Editor's note: Today's letters are from high school students.

As a student in Glenwood Springs, the upcoming bridge construction, which is pushing back the start of the 2017-18 school year, underlies more of a difficulty than a triumph. As of the 2017-2018 school year, I will be a senior at GSHS. The struggle that the senior class is facing is that our graduation date is also then delayed by about two weeks.

The graduation is not the only issue at hand; the bridge construction also has prevented easy transportation since most of the students in my class have gotten their driver's licenses. On top of the current poor road quality in our town, the current GAB will soon close in order to finish the new GAB. That further makes transportation to many high school student jobs much harder.

A variety of Glenwood, Carbondale and Rifle high-schoolers are employed by either the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, the Adventure Company or Glenwood Caverns, all which have locations on the other side of the GAB. This closure makes the transportation to many high school jobs extremely hard to get to, and hard to use. The changes on the bridge are obviously irreversible; however, it is important to think about the lives that will be tampered with thanks to this project.

Lily MacCachran

Glenwood Springs