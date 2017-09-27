Letter: Can you move?

Do you experience pain, weakness, or limited flexibility? First, can you move? The No. 1 job of the musculoskeletal system is mobility/movement.

You can't have a healthy body part with limited mobility. As mobility decreases, injury risk increases.

The No. 1 cause of limited mobility is adhesion, otherwise known as scar tissue. Adhesion acts like glue in the body, developing most commonly from overuse. This "glue" limits flexibility and strength of muscles, making you weaker and less flexible. Body parts that are weak and inflexible lead to pain and degeneration.

We sit, stand, exercise, hike, run, and other repetitive movements every day; making adhesion the most common problem in the entire human body. Unfortunately, it's the most under diagnosed and ineffectively treated problem. Luckily, with expert care, it's also the most fixable.

Health care for muscle, nerve, and joint pain can be confusing, but it doesn't have to be. First, make sure your body can do it's No. 1 job.

Adam Holen, D.C.

