Letter: Clinton’s karmic payback | PostIndependent.com

News item: Hillary Clinton calls Putin’s hacking an “attack against our country.” Hmmm.

Her “personal friend and adviser” Henry Kissinger comes to mind. Mastermind of the violent overthrow of the democratically elected president of Chile, Salvador Allende, in 1973 and the subsequent disappearing and torture of tens of thousands of Chileans by Gen. Pinochet.

Then there is her mentor’s illegal and simply mad bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam war which brought the Khmer Rouge to power and the subsequent murder of over 4 million Cambodians.

Then we have the behind the curtains unethical treatment of Bernie Sanders and the shadily run Democratic primaries managed by her shill Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, which was in itself an attack against our democracy. Perhaps unknown to Hillary, there is a universal law of cause and effect called karma.

Yes, I agree it stinks to high heaven to have foreign interference in our elections, but it stinks even more to have interference from forces within our own county. We laugh at Mexico’s elections and yet between gerrymandering districts, making it more and more difficult for legitimate minorities to vote, downright cheating, lack of polling places, shortening poll hours and fiddling with voting machines, we are the laughingstock of the so-called Western democracies.

Our media and its weapons of mass stupidification keep the masses silent enough until perhaps the tanks will appear in the streets. As Sinclair Lewis said: “When fascism comes it will be cloaked in the flag and carrying a Bible.”

Michael Levengood

Carbondale