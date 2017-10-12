Letter: CMC trustee seat
October 12, 2017
After eight years of being your trustee for Colorado Mountain College, I must share a thank-you for letting me represent you at the college.
As a CPA, more often than not, I was expected to be the go-to girl for questions about the dollars. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn about the best part of education: the students, faculty and staff. They will all hold a special place in my heart for teaching me the real reason for being part of the board of trustees. I shall miss sharing treasured moments with them.
I would like to suggest that you consider voting for Peg Portscheller to fill my shoes. Her heart beats education. She has put students first all of her career in education and will bring years of experience spreading her expertise in education across the country.
Mary Ellen Denomy
Trustee, Colorado Mountain College
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Carbondale’s Hayden Kennedy, a noted climber, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche
- Teen suffers ‘significant injury’ in fall from Hotel Colorado balcony Tuesday
- Combat medic came to aid of girl who fell at Hotel Colorado; Mom says teen is hanging on
- CenturyLink line cut, knocking out phones, internet from Carbondale to Aspen
- When new bridge opens, traffic restrictions will be needed for a while