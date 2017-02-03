Letter: Come together | PostIndependent.com

The time is now to put aside differences. Bring your best self to every situation. Don’t get caught up in the mundane bickering of differences. We are all on the same team. We are all humans trying to make it in this crazy adventure called life. And no matter what your beliefs we are all roommates on planet Earth. So let’s do a little housecleaning.

Left wing and right wing are not separate entities mutually exclusive of themselves; they are a part of the same entity. Both wings are needed to fly. Sometimes we must correct course and one wing may need to be a little stronger than the other. In the end it’s balance and working together that are needed.

The first place to start is within. I like to ask myself, “What have I done that has led to where we are now?” Maybe that $5 tip that I pocketed while working at a “no tipping” club seemed rational for a middle-class employee trying to survive in an expensive valley. Then put that in the perspective of a U.S. representative passing a law that they can rationalize as beneficial and getting a cut of money from the company supporting it, after all they are just an elected official trying to survive in a cutthroat environment surrounded by billion-dollar industry lobbyists, what’s a few thousand dollars going to hurt?

Although the scale is different the principles are all the same. Integrity. Honesty. Respect. These are just a few of the characteristics that I personally strive for and have certainly disregarded consciously and unconsciously at times in my life. Now is the time to become aware of the personal things we all do and examine how it is contributing to the bigger picture. The microcosm is the macrocosm.

Once we address ourselves we can move onto the next layer, family and friends. Make these relationships meaningful, whole and true. We are then able to contribute to the next layer, community. A strong and healthy community is built on solid relationships of respect, compassion and trust. Let this trickle up through our differences and out of respect we can live together, on planet Earth, in peace.

A.J. Hobbs

Carbondale