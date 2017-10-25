Letter: Concern about new trail

I urge all who love hiking, running or biking Red Mountain to get up the mountain before snow season to personally evaluate the impacts of the new mountain bike trail.

While doing volunteer trail maintenance on the "old" Jeanne Golay trail recently with the 100 Club, I was shocked to see the deep and twisting scars this new trail has inflicted on the mountain. Steep curves and switchbacks are barely camouflaged by bone-dry scrub oak cuttings.

Equally disturbing is that the course appears designed for downhill speed and thrills for bikers without due regard for the safety and enjoyment of hikers and runners who risk painful collision at sudden trail intersections.

Last but not least, the already-stressed flora and fauna is subject to further pressure.

As word of this new mountain bike roller-coaster race course is spreading like wildfire, trail traffic is already increasing dramatically and threatens to become unsustainable.

As an enthusiastic mountain biker and hiker I hope that our community can come together on an action plan to preserve Red Mountain's beauty and ensure sustainable trail use by all.

Decisive action to mitigate further degradation should include:

1) A requirement from City Council for mountain bike groups such as MBA to commit to a rigorous yearly trail maintenance program.

2) Adjustments to the mountain bike course to avoid risk of collision with other trail users.

3) Enforcement of extended closure of off-road biking and hiking trails during spring mud season.

Gerry VanderBeek

Glenwood Springs