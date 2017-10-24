Letter: Confusion ahead

On page A3 in Monday's Post Independent (10/16/2017), Tom Newland described the new configuration of the Sixth and Laurel interchange. The former Sixth and Laurel traffic signal is to be replaced with four new traffic signals.

I found both the description and the little map of the interchange to be confusing, and I submit that once completed the interchange will be just as confusing to drivers and as chaotic as the existing roundabout at exit 114.

I think the new bridge should terminate in a single large-diameter roundabout like the one encircling the Arc de Triomphe in Paris from which there radiate 12 different streets. I predict that the CDOT design for this major intersection will fail spectacularly once it is built.

Jim Breasted

Carbondale