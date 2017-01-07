Letter: Corporate bullying | PostIndependent.com

It’s bad enough that the residents of Battlement Mesa have to be pitted against the world’s biggest industry as they try to keep oil and gas drilling a decent distance from their homes. But it’s even worse when industry responds by insulting and blaming the victims.

As reported in the Post Independent, citizen groups (including our Garfield County chapter) are simply asking the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to investigate whether a small earthquake near New Castle was caused by a nearby injection well. It’s a question worth asking, because Ursa Resources has indicated interest in drilling an injection well in Battlement Mesa.

Industry’s response? Local spokesman David Ludlam accused the groups of “political opportunism.”

What is happening in Battlement Mesa is a homeowner’s nightmare, and the residents there are handling it with uncommon dignity and grace. They should be treated with respect.

Shame on Ludlam and the companies that pay his salary. They say they want to be good neighbors, yet act like bullies and callously malign those who get in their way. All the more reason that we need citizens groups to stand up for people’s rights.

Dave Reed

Western Colorado Congress, Grand Junction