Letter: Culture of life?

Three days after the Republican Congress failed to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides health care to 9 million children from low-income families, and two days after 59 people were killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting, the Republican-controlled House passed a ban on abortions past 20 weeks of gestation. The White House's response to the abortion ban was that it will "help to facilitate a culture of life." You can't make this stuff up.

To add to this craziness, when asked to discuss the need for gun control at this time, every Republican congressperson and pundit has been adamant that there is no gun law on the books that could have prevented this act of domestic terrorism.

That's what we need — more-stringent gun control laws. Then they add that we have to wait to know exactly why the shooter did this before we can consider any new policies. This man had access to as many guns as he wanted, as much ammunition that he could buy and the tools to change semiautomatic weapons into automatic weapons. This is not rocket science.

If this man had not had the ability to stand on the 32th floor of a hotel and spray a crowd of 22,000 people with bullets, this would not have happened. If all he had was a pistol and/or single-shot weapons, it would not have happened.

Without a change in leadership, this country is doomed.

Jo Jones

Carbondale