Letter: Cycling is faster

What I like most about the current disruption caused by the bridge replacement is seeing more people out riding bicycles (the most efficient form of transport ever invented). Expensive SUV's or fancy sports cars are no match for my 22-year-old Breezer Ignaz X.

From 27th to 11th down Blake or Grand, from mid-afternoon til dusk, cycling is much faster. I have heard wait times to get through Glenwood are as much as two hours. That is a lot of time to contemplate decisions by drivers about where you live relative to where you work and how that affects the quality of your life.

Long commutes have negative consequences beyond the time wasted traveling and impacts to communities along the routes traveled are significant. Food for thought with a heaping side order of car exhaust. Shout out to RFTA. Great job.

Scott Brown

Woody Creek