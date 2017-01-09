Letter: Definition of hypocrite | PostIndependent.com

The Dec. 22 letter by Doug Meyers tries to convince us that President Obama has divided the country.

According to Meyers, “So all the news media can talk about is the ‘divide’ in the country. News flash, people, there has been a divide in this country for the last eight years plus.” I would like to argue that Mr. Meyers and his ilk have played the majority role in the division. It does no good to remind him and others about how close to the precipice we came to global meltdown prior to Obama’s election. They have blinders that cannot be penetrated.

Republican Reps. Eric Cantor (Virginia), Kevin McCarthy (California), Paul Ryan (Wisconsin), Pete Sessions (Texas), Jeb Hensarling (Texas), Pete Hoekstra (Michigan) and Dan Lungren (California), along with Republican Sens. Jim DeMint (South Carolina), Jon Kyl (Arizona), Tom Coburn (Oklahoma), John Ensign (Nevada) and Bob Corker (Tennessee) met the night of Obama’s inauguration to plot to out ways to not just win back political power, but to also put the brakes on Obama’s legislative platform. (“Do Not Ask What Good We Do: Inside the U.S. House of Representatives” by Robert Draper) Recognize any of these names? They didn’t wait one day to start sabotaging the president.

Let’s look at the mindset of Mr. Meyers in this forum for some history of divisiveness: “Maybe if the students were being taught more of the three R’s, and less propaganda from the socialist-minded liberals, they would be inventors of the next generation of hybrid cars.” (2/6/03) “Like the Democratic leadership, like the Hollywood elitists, this is nothing more than politics to the majority of the protesters. This proves at best to be hypocritical behavior, and as we all know, a hypocrite is really nothing more than a liar. That is not name-calling; it is a fact.” (3/30/03) “The name-calling and personal attacks on conservatives and conservative candidates by liberal writers, liberal media members and liberal candidates is not at all surprising.” (8/31/12) “So unfortunately for Howard Dean ‘McGovern,’ the foul-mouthed, F-word-using John Kerry, ‘Hillary The Hilda-Beast’ and the rest of the socialist left-wing liberal Democrats, the battle cry of ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ is now going to be shoved right back in their faces in 2004!” (12/19/03) “Finally, I suggest that everyone do their research, educate themselves, don’t believe every attack ad on TV, and vote your values, not for a political party. Otherwise, don’t vote.” (6/21/12)

I guess voting your values means supporting a thrice-married, five-time bankrupted, admitted sexual predator, F-word-using reality star, as long as he is a Republican. Doug reminds us that no Republicans voted for the ACA. He doesn’t tell us that no Republicans in the House and only three in the Senate voted for the economic stimulus plan the Obama administration proposed to save the country on Jan. 28, 2009. Nothing hypocritical here. But maybe I’m just a liar.

So spare me the idea that Obama is the cause of a divided country. He actually performed remarkably well considering the obstructionism from the right. From day zero.

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle