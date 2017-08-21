Letter: Demolition worries

I read with interest your front-page story on Aug. 17.

I am concerned. I think the demolition should be stopped and the demolition procedure reviewed. I note the comment of Dave Eller, regional transportation director, that no one was injured or property damaged due to the following of very strict procedures. However when something like this happens I think it is best to get a second opinion on the demolition procedure to ensure that the lack of injury was not accidental. I see no reason that we should not stop the demolition briefly in order to review this accident and future regulation of procedure.

R. A. Winn

Carbondale