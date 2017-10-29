Letter: Dems and the dossier

So, after thousands upon thousands of words from letter writers, so-called journalists and the editor of the Post Independent himself with his preaching titled "Wait … the Russians are supporting Dad??" all telling us how bad Trump was because he was in bed with the Russians, it comes out that Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump. And leave it to the editor of the "DNC Post-Not So Independent" to put a short version of the story on page 14 "World Briefs" column.

According to a story in the Seattle Times, "The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about Donald Trump's connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said." In another article "Two New York Times journalists say they were lied to at every turn." Another quote stated, "It's now established that Clinton lawyer Marc Elias arranged for the campaign and the Democratic Party to pay a dirt-digging firm to produce the dossier." This story gives a person hope that journalism is not dead, but it damn sure is on life support.

What this should tell every American is that the media and so-called journalist in America are no better than Pravda, which was the official newspaper of the Communist Party. Maybe we can call the news media in the USA the DNCPRAVDA Network of America. Fact is, 99.9 percent of people in the media are shills for the far left.

So, I am really anxious to see the letters to the editor from all the people that cried bloody murder, stating they were wrong and it was the DNC and Clinton that was the liars, that they are the ones who were in bed with the Russians, and all the other outright lies they passed off as fact were false. I am also sitting on the edge of my seat waiting for Mr. Essex to print his correction. Pretty sure I better not hold my breath for any of this to happen.

Doug Meyers

Glenwood Springs