Letter: Destroying ourselves | PostIndependent.com

Here’s what has happened to the American people in the last eight years, compliments of Obama and the Democratic Party:

1. Government-controlled health care. We can’t afford it anymore. Control health care and you control the people. Not one Republican voted for Obamacare.

2. Highest poverty level ever. Nobody is going to complain or improve their lot in life if the government provides all their needs. The government has and will take away all of your motivation. The national debt has increased to an unsustainable level, resulting in higher taxes to the middle class, meaning more people living at the poverty level. Businesses fail and higher unemployment becomes the norm as the federal government bleeds us dry.

3. Gun control will be a priority if Hillary is voted in. Taking away our ability to defend ourselves will open the way to a police state. You will fear your government. Only then will you discover the difference between liberty and tyranny: Liberty is when your government fears you, the American citizen. That’s the way it’s supposed to be in America.

4. The federal government will become involved is all aspects of your life: your food, water and shelter; greater control of the so called “free press,” including the Internet and control of the public school curricula (Common Core) where they can invade your kids’ minds and teach them whatever they want. In addition, suppressing of faith, prayer and the removal of any reference to “God” will intensify.

5. And finally divide the people racially and economically. Rich versus poor to create discontent. Bleed the “haves” with the full support of the “have nots.”

Have you ever experienced a more divided America? What has happened to my country in my lifetime is too evil for words.

Elect Hillary Clinton and she will complete “the change” Obama promised. Then you can kiss the world’s greatest country goodbye. You can ask yourself, “How did this happen?” Because you voted for a way of life you had no idea of; you were an uninformed voter. You did this to yourself and every family in America without even knowing what you did. We need to get respect back to the office of the president and honor our Constitution and only Trump (not Hillary) is able do that.

Your best alternative to a better America is a candidate who is not a politician, but a leader, not beholden to anyone. When you vote, put your prejudices aside. Vote for what you think is best for your family and country. Vote Donald Trump.

Abraham Lincoln once said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Stan Rachesky

Glenwood Springs