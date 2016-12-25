Letter: Destructive predators | PostIndependent.com

One thing that continually amazes me is that the purported animal lovers and passionate environmentalists love the predators.

They always seem to want mountain lions, coyotes, bear, wolves and their kind. An adult mountain lion will kill a deer per week, not to mention every other little animal they can catch and eat.

I have watched coyotes rip the guts out of a doe deer lying on the ground and crying out in agony.

These predators do not just kill to eat but they are thrill killers. A bear broke into my chicken house and killed over 60 chickens.

I thought it was only fair that I got to eat the bear, but the DOW said no and trapped and moved it to some place where it could go on killing.

I happen to love the fawns, chipmunks, rabbits and all little animals.

I believe PETA stands for Predators Eat Tender Animals.

Let’s go back to the days when there was a bounty on lions, coyotes and bears. Logic indicates that the people who love predators should be fanatical hunters or gang members.

Ross L Talbott

New Castle