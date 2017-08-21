Letter: Detour troubles

Each day during the early afternoon commute going north, I see there are more and more people using the bus lane. They go to 27th or 24th and apparently to Blake. Because the side streets downtown are open, they learned to effectively cut the line. Which leaves the rest of us sitting in the detour lane.

Despite calling the 328-6500 police line and being told officers were out there, I have not seen any cars using the bus lane between McDonald's and 24th get pulled over.

I've seen a cop sitting at the Sayre Park parking lot while at least three vehicles, one with rental plates, used the emergency/bus lane without the cop even looking. Near 13th and Grand, I've seen blatant use of that lane by clearly violating vehicles while two cops on bikes watch them pass.

What should those of us who choose to stay on the detour route do? Order food for delivery and give them the block we're commuting through?

Brad Gates

New Castle