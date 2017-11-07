Letter: Dismount needed

As a RFTA supervisor, I've supervised the bus loading at the north bridge bus stop across the street from the Hotel Colorado every Wednesday afternoon and evening during the bridge construction. I've walked over the pedestrian bridge several times during those shifts to monitor the passenger counts coming from the 27th Street shuttles at the Amtrak station.

I've seen more than a few close calls between pedestrians (including myself) and speeding bikes. People walking over the pedestrian bridge sometimes wander back and forth to catch the views. They're walking their dogs on long leashes. They're holding hands with each other and their children. Children are often running around playing and not paying attention.

Most of the cyclists are careful and considerate and slow way down when approaching pedestrians. Some are weaving quickly between people without considering the possible consequences of a collision.

From my observations, I think we need to ask cyclists to walk their bikes for the 5 minutes it takes to cross the bridge. If not, someone is going to get hurt.

My opinion is my own and I do not speak for RFTA or any of its employees.

Eric Holtz

