Letter: Disrespect I

In regard to two short letters printed in the Glenwood Post Independent on Sept. 27 authored by JM Jesse and Carl Heck, both individuals lack respect for our elected president, Donald Trump. It's obvious Jesse and Heck are petty individuals with a very narrow political perspective, as is Randy Essex, editor of the Post Independent, who would allow printing of these name-calling letters of which neither letter contained any useful information nor an opinion.

When a newspaper goes out its way to degrade an individual, especially our president, advertisers should review their support of this paper.

Stan Rachesky

Glenwood Springs