Letter: Dream vote

I agree that we should not deport Dreamers and would like to add one point.

It bothers me that 800,000 people participate in our society in every way except one: They are not able to vote. This means that the political power of the working class is diminished and issues that matter to ordinary people carry less weight.

The current situation is a Koch brothers dream come true. Workers without full civil rights. Imagine the results if even half those Dreamers had voted in the 2016 election. If they are going to stay in the USA we must insist on reasonable timetables for a path to full citizenship.

Ken Jones

Glenwood Springs