Letter: Driving down wages

Local construction workers have been destroyed by the hiring of cheap, unskilled people in the U.S. illegally who depress their wages. Skilled American citizens with mortgages and kids cannot survive on the same wages.

Contractors hire cheap, undocumented labor, 1099 them and let them fend for themselves. No workers comp if injured. Off to the ER at taxpayers' expense. Saves a lot of money for the boss. Thanks, Bruno. Someone has to tell the truth.

Tom Mahoney

Rifle