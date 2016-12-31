Letter: Drunks versus docs | PostIndependent.com

I have a high respect for Greg Feinsinger. I first saw him as a boy growing up in Aspen when I delivered propane there in the 1950s. He has been a credit to this valley as a doctor and contributor all these years.

I did have one thought which seemed appropriate when I read his Dec. 27 column regarding drinking. “If drinking can be so harmful, why are there so many more old drunks than there are old doctors?” Have a good holiday, Doc.

Lyle Beattie

Glenwood Springs