Letter: DUI = easy revenue

Last Sunday morning I was pulled over twice in a two-mile stretch, ostensibly for rolling through a stop sign, and speeding.

One officer then let slip his real purpose was, "Looking for any excuse to pull people over because he was fishing for DUIs." While we can all agree that drunk driving is reprehensible, DUI laws have been perverted by overzealous politicians and officers who see it as easy revenue.

Just because a criminal act faces almost universal public condemnation does not mean that we should give law enforcement measureless power to stop it. From the dubious legality of DUI checkpoints to Glenwood Springs dropping the speed limit on most of Grand Avenue to make it easier to pull someone over, DUI laws have become easy revenue for municipalities at the expense of civil liberties.

Mike Barksdale

Glenwood Springs