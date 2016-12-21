Letter: Dumb and dumber | PostIndependent.com

Looking back on the last eight years, ask yourself this question: Just what country was Barack Obama president of?

I personally have never witnessed such behavior from a losing national party. It’s the Democratic Party that is creating chaos by attempting to convince the public that the election had so many improprieties that in their mind the Republicans stole the election. They didn’t steal anything.

The people just got totally fed up with the Democratic BS and outright contempt for the American people. It just goes to show the level of corruption there is in Washington, D.C. These people and elected officials really don’t give a damn about you or me. It’s the power and money above anything else that they are going to lose because Donald Trump was elected.

I ask myself: Is it me or does it seem the dumbest individuals somehow run for elected office and surprisingly get elected? (I’m referring to Obama and Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota.)

All we hear about is “is the candidate seeking elected office qualified?” On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the most qualified, Obama in reality was a 1. The other 1 is the progressive, liberal, politically correct Ellison. He wants to be the next DNC chairman. Previous recent Democratic leaders in this position were Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Brazile. Ellison thought the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor. What rock did he crawl out from under?

Goodbye to Mr. Obama, leaving us all holding the bag for $20 trillion of debt. One more four-year term by another Democrat (Hillary Clinton) would have bankrupted our country. I hope the voters wise up and run Rep. Ellison out of town. Two unbelievable losers. To the eligible registered voters in this country, here’s a word to the wise: Know who you’re voting for. Get yourself educated before you pull the voting lever. There are catastrophic consequences in the balance.

Stan Rachesky

Glenwood Springs