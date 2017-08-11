Letter: Exchange thanks | PostIndependent.com

If home is where the heart is, then I found new roots — and a new home — in Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Springs is a pretty big town compared to where I come from. It's a really nice town with small shops and a great unity. Everyone is so nice, and you meet a lot of new people all the time.

I stayed last school year with the Harbour family and will always remember the special moments we shared. My favorite memory with my host family was at Christmas. They are Jewish, so their holiday is totally different than what I'm used to, but with the same purpose: to be with family, have fun and give thanks for all the good days there have been.

The biggest thing I learned was that it's not easy to come to a family that has been together forever, but you need to learn how they do things, and adjust so you can be one of them. I learned so much about myself, and it was honestly the greatest year of my life.

Next year I'm going back to Glenwood Springs on vacation with my family, and we are going to visit my host family.

I think I learned a lot about myself personally, but I also learned so much at school that I know I'm going to use in the future. Because all the kids are so committed in school, everyone is asking questions to get better.

I became very active in school and also loved living day-to-day life with Zoe, my host sister who shared my room. It was different than what I expected, but in the end it was so much more.

Katrine Thisgaard

Vejle, Denmark