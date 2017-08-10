Letter: Fabulous fair | PostIndependent.com

I awoke this morning filled with gratitude. I have spent the last six days at the Garfield County Fair as a 4-H parent and open class participant. I have been amazed by the tremendous selflessness on display by the many individuals working as a team to make the fair so successful and such a celebration of Garfield County greatness.

The fair board members' countless hours in planning and promoting the fair are greatly appreciated. They have done an amazing job of bringing something for everyone to the fair.

Thank you to the Garfield County commissioners, who have participated in many events of the fair and for their dedication to continued improvements to the fairgrounds facilities.

The staff of the Colorado State University Extension office are superheroes. Carla, Kayla, Alice and Kaycee have worked tirelessly all year. Each day this week, they have worked from dawn to dark making sure the 4-H and open class shows ran smoothly. These ladies, as well as the many volunteers that assist in the extension office, are so dedicated to building and highlighting the many talents of Garfield County residents — especially our youth.

The next unsung heroes of the fair are the volunteers for the junior livestock shows and sale. The species superintendents and 4-H leaders are so helpful in teaching and guiding kids, parents and critters. These men and women have put in countless hours to ensure the success of the shows and sale. A huge thank-you also goes out to the many volunteers working with the open class exhibits, providing shuttle services, and everyone who has worked so hard to clean and maintain the fairgrounds facilities.

Lastly, it is heartwarming to see so many local businesses supporting the fair. The events sponsorships and purchases at the Junior livestock sale are what keep the fair growing.

I am so grateful that my kids (daughters and students) have so many opportunities to learn and grow by participating in the Garfield County Fair. We are blessed to live in Garfield County.

Lori Mentink

Silt