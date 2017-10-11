Letter: Fantastic deal

I just received my first email from Symphony in the Valley for its fall concert this weekend. What an incredible opportunity to hear our ever-evolving players of all ages from all over the valley for such reasonable ticket prices.

For season tickets (includes three concerts), the cost for adults is $40, for seniors the cost is $25, for youth 18 and younger the cost is $25, and for a family of two adults and minor children the cost is $125.

The gamut of players range from middle school students to professionals and hail from as far as Grand Junction, Boulder, Aspen and other points north, south, east and west. And the repertoire is delightful and includes Gershwin, the Harry Potter Symphonic Suite, Espano Cani, Themes from Scheherazade and more.

I play bass, on occasion, with the Symphony Swing Band, and it's a blast. We get to perform for private parties and dances sometimes in Rifle and also in Glenwood and Aspen.

There will be two fall concerts this weekend; the first one is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at New Hope Church in New Castle; the second is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Glenwood Springs High School.

You've got to come to hear how beautifully this orchestra has grown in its musicality, energy and professionalism. The website is http://www.sitv.org.

Oni Butterfly

Carbondale