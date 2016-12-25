Letter: Feinsinger is extreme | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Feinsinger is extreme
I was very grateful to read Marissa Lins’ letter to the editor Dec. 19. Ms. Lins fully expressed what I, my family and many other locals I have spoken with have felt regarding the column written by one of our local, retired physicians. The column consistently promotes restrictive food choices under the premise of being “healthy.” This ideology leads me to believe that he has joined the ranks of 10 million men and 20 million women in the United States with eating disorders.
With our society’s focus on obesity and diabetes, extreme diets are leading to eating disorders that do not receive the same media attention. If the Post Independent feels the need to provide a column on eating, I would hope that they would provide one with a balanced viewpoint that does not purport extreme diet restrictions as “healthy.”
Vreneli Diemoz
Glenwood Springs
