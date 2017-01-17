Letter: Fight for recycling location | PostIndependent.com

I would like to remind anyone interested in keeping the recycle center in the city that the City Council will be taking public comments and deciding where to locate it Thursday evening (Jan. 19). The council meeting starts at 6 p.m.

If you are concerned about having a conveniently located recycle center, please plan to attend this meeting. Make your concerns known to the elected members of our City Council and the city’s professional staff.

If you are unable to attend call or email the council members, their email address is on the city’s website, http://www.ci.glenwood-springs.co.us/.

Local government is the only governmental level where public opinion really counts. Those making the final decision on the recycle center location must listen to you, the voters and residents of Glenwood.

Joe O’Donnell

Glenwood Springs