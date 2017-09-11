Letter: Fix our immigration laws
September 11, 2017
Our members of Congress did nothing about immigration for over 20 years now.
President Obama did what he could as president because Congress could not do its job. So Congress blames President Obama for its troubles. Wow.
It is time for our members of Congress to do their jobs, pass legislation that will help our country move forward, give people peace of mind and pass a bipartisan immigration bill and stop the war on the working poor.
We love the Dreamers — people like the Dreamers are part of what made this a great country.
We are Americans, we can fix this. That is what we do.
I say to Scott Tipton, Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, fix our immigration laws.
Recommended Stories For You
Pass a bill that will work for everyone.
To the people, call your members of Congress and tell them to work together, the way our forefathers designed the system, and pass a bill.
The most important thing you can do is vote.
James Gilliam
Carbondale
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Video: Truck carrying pigs tips over, one lane of westbound I-70 now open
- Video: Truck carrying pigs tips over, one lane of westbound I-70 now open
- Driver charged in fatal accident that killed Carbondale teacher
- Suspect in West Glenwood hit and run arrested in Nebraska
- Soon-to-be mom makes it through Glenwood detour