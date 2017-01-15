Letter: Gender inequality | PostIndependent.com

I am wondering if men will ever believe that men and women are equal.

I had an interesting experience the other day. As I sat by myself in a local restaurant I overheard two men talking behind me. One had voted for Clinton and one had voted for Trump. The one who had voted for Trump said he was tired of hearing about single mothers needing help from government programs. He stated they usually had two or three children from different fathers (fathers who may not be paying child support, I thought to myself).

There was no comment from the man who had voted for Clinton.

Did he remember Mr. Trump has five children from three different women, the man he voted to be the next president? Do men think it’s OK for men but not for women? I thought it took one man and one woman to make a baby.

It took all of me to keep my mouth shut and leave the restaurant. The rules are still, still in 2017, different for men and women.

I had hoped by now all people would see how ridiculous that really is. That was a sad day.

Rachael Windh

Glenwood Springs