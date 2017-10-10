Letter: Generosity toward schools

It's been raining riches to the point where it's hard for the Roaring Fork Schools to keep up in recognizing and thanking the many community groups and businesses that have supported our schools this past month. Here are a few examples of how our schools and students just in Glenwood Springs have received an outpouring of donations and support:

The Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club donated a total of 23 bike racks to Glenwood Springs Elementary, Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Middle and Glenwood Spring High schools. This bike rack gift was approximately a $15,000 donation to our schools and is a huge support for our cycling commuters during the GAB detour. In total, these bike racks can store over 250 bikes and are already being used and appreciated by students at all of our schools.

Umbrella Roofing of Carbondale assembled and distributed 89 free bikes and helmets to every second-grade student at Glenwood Springs Elementary School earlier this month. This generous gift helps keep our students safe on the trails.

Glenwood Adventure Co. took Glenwood Springs Middle School students rafting as part of the school's outdoor program. Not only did they take these students on a great adventure, they then donated 100 percent of the money for the rafting trips back to the school's outdoor program.

A group of Alpine Bank employees have offered to donate helmets to Glenwood Springs Middle School after learning that many students do not wear them on their daily commute to school.

These acts of unsolicited generosity are what makes our community so great. And I apologize to the other groups and individuals whom I have not mentioned in this letter for their generosity and acts of kindness. Please help us properly thank these folks for their support of our schools and our community!

Recommended Stories For You

Rob Stein