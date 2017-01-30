 Letter: Give it a rest | PostIndependent.com

Back to: Opinion

Letter: Give it a rest

Negative vibes. How about giving all the negative thoughts and rhetoric, including your paper’s opinion, a rest.

Why fan the flames of hate? Why all the nasty statements? The United States has a presidential election every four years. United we stand, divided we fall. America, love it or leave it.

Ron Myers
Glenwood Springs