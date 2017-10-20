Letter: Glamorizing suicide

Hayden Kennedy's suicide was a terrible loss, a woeful waste of potential and unfortunately, overly romanticized by the local print media. Two days in a row of front-page headlines with smiling pictures of the deceased is way over the top.

By all accounts, Hayden was a wonderful young man, but glamorizing his self-murder does nothing to deter others from taking the easy way out. Suicide causes lifelong pain for family and friends left behind. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

But suicide is not something to be rationalized by the makers of bird-cage liners.

My sincere condolences to the parents, may they find peace.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle