Letter: Glamorizing suicide
October 20, 2017
Hayden Kennedy's suicide was a terrible loss, a woeful waste of potential and unfortunately, overly romanticized by the local print media. Two days in a row of front-page headlines with smiling pictures of the deceased is way over the top.
By all accounts, Hayden was a wonderful young man, but glamorizing his self-murder does nothing to deter others from taking the easy way out. Suicide causes lifelong pain for family and friends left behind. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
But suicide is not something to be rationalized by the makers of bird-cage liners.
My sincere condolences to the parents, may they find peace.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
