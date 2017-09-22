 Letter: God is talking | PostIndependent.com

Letter: God is talking

Tracking tropical storms and hurricanes on https://earth.nullschool.net/ is fascinating.

Recently there were four hurricanes, two on either side of the continent with another forming in the east, but other than those threatening us there are none in the world.

Is God talking to Drumpf? Should we listen if she is?

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

