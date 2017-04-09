Letter: Godes says thanks | PostIndependent.com

I would like to offer my sincere appreciation to the residents of Ward 5 in Glenwood Springs who voted in our town election. Voting is one of the most important freedoms we enjoy, and it's wonderful to see so many of you come out and exercise your right. I am grateful for the opportunity to have earned your trust and your vote.

It takes many dedicated people to run a successful campaign, and I could not have done this without you. This has been a true grassroots effort. Many friends put up yard signs, hosted "meet the candidate" events, wrote letters, shared Facebook postings and offered me support and advice.

Thank you to my family for the sacrifice they made while I spent many weekends and evenings away door knocking and meeting my neighbors. Thank you, south Glenwood residents for sharing with me your thoughts, ideas and concerns — all of which informed me as a candidate and will continue to inform me as I sit on council.

I will work tirelessly on my main campaign promises of Midland and South Bridge, and I look forward to digging in and moving forward with other infrastructure needs (confluence, Sixth Street), affordable housing, in-town recycling, quality child care and transportation projects. I am looking forward to working with the other city councilors on these issues and many more.

Not only am I thankful for your support, but also for all the candidates who offer to serve their communities and seek solutions for public problems. A big thank-you to both Amber and Don for such a competitive and compelling race. The whole town benefits from the passion that a contested race brings.

I am proud to serve Glenwood for the next four years. Please always feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.

Jonathan Godes

Glenwood Springs